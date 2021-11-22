By Bimbola Oyesola

The Director-General, of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Issa Aremu, Management and staff, have commiserated with the Group President and the entire Dangote family on the passing on of the Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote on Sunday, 14th November, 2021.

In a letter to Alhaji Aliko Dangote,the Group President, Dangote Company, and

signed by the Deputy Director/Special Duties, MINILS, Aremu said while the institute was saddened by his death, it is consoled that Alhaji Sani Dangote left a legacy of enterprise and value addition that outlives him.

He said, “We earnestly pray the Almighty Allah to grant him mercy, admit him in Aljanat al Firdaus and give enough strength to the bereaved family members.Please, accept our heartfelt condolences.”

