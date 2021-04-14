From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Enogie (Duke) of Enyean Community in Uhunmwode Local Government of Edo State, Osazuwa Aiweirioghene Iduriase, yesterday, called on the Edo State Government to ensure proper background checks of persons to be recruited as members of the vigilante groups in the state.

The Enogie who made the call while playing host to Executive members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, also urged the state government to properly screen persons being recruited as members of vigilante groups.

Besides, he charged the media to hold governments accountable for their promises to the people during electioneering campaigns.

“In as much as I thank the Federal and the State governments for introducing the vigilante groups for security purposes, the governments should carry the traditional rulers along. Not everyone should be recruited into the vigilante groups. Recruiting members into the groups without proper screening and background check is dangerous.

“Any aspiring member of the vigilante group must submit a letter of surety or be recommended by the traditional ruler, village head, head of community or the head of street to the Divisional Police Officers or the Area Commander or Commissioner of Police for appropriate documentation.

“Before I can recommend a person to be recruited into vigilante group, I must know his history. However, with the help of vigilantees, there is a reduction in insecurity in the state but I will also advise that they don’t become too powerful.

“I want the authority to work on that properly because some of the incidents that are happening around the vigilante members is appalling, and with that , the majority of the people in the area where they operate are scared”, he said.