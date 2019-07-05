Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

‎Residents of Benin City, the Edo State capital, have commended the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, for reporting the poor performances of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to President Muhammadu Buhari on his official visit to him in Aso Rock.

It would be recalled that among the three requests presented by the Benin monarch to the presidency, the issue of the inefficiency of the BEDC topped the list.

Commending the Oba, one of the residents, Akido Shittu, said his statement indicated that he (Oba) has the interest of the people at heart and should be applauded for championing the cause of every citizen of the state.

“If the Oba discussed the issue of light (power) with the president, it is a great thing and it means that the Oba is thinking of our happiness as citizens at heart.

“I must commend the Oba for doing that because if you know what this is now, light (power) is one of the difference between communities in the hinterland and the city.

“If there is no light (power); Benin City is like the hinterland too but when there is light (power), it means we have become a city.

“Light (power) is the only thing that makes one happy in the city. We commended the Oba for his comment”, he said.

Another resident of the state, Mr. Lucky Agie, lamented that the citizens of the state had suffered so much in the hands of the BEDC, adding that since it took over the company, rather than improving on its services to its customers, the reverse had been the case.

Agie commended the royal father for his intervention in BEDC.

“I want to commend our royal majesty for his concern on the electricity issue.

“Really, we have suffered a lot in Benin City due to the poor performance of the BEDC. Few years back, we used to enjoy light (power) but since this BEDC took over the company, things have changed.

“When there is no light (power) you cannot pump your water at home. I believe our royal majesty’s intervention by telling the company to do the right thing, is highly commendable,” he added.

However, there were indications that the company had improved on its services to the citizens of the state in the last three days after the Benin monarch’s comment on BEDC as areas visited like Street 2, Aduwawa and some parts of the Government Reservation Area had witnessed an improvement in electricity supply.