Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Mabel Oboh, has said that she does not intend to collapse her political campaign structure for any candidate in the upcoming State election.

Oboh made the declaration while fielding questions from reporters in Benin City following waves of political endorsement in the State.

The ADC candidate said that she is prepared to slug it out with other contenders in the field to test her popularity among the people of the State.

She stated that she has what it takes to emerge as the governor of the State on September 19.

The governorship candidate said she is aware of the challenges faced by the people and that she is poised to tackle them head-on.

She mentioned that if she is elected, she would focus on the problems of food insecurity and job creation with a view of taking the teeming underemployed youths of the States off the streets.

Oboh also promised adequate representation for women, pointing to their voting power as a bloc and that they should be given their pride of place in running the affairs in the State.