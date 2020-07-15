Factional chairman, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Edo State chapter, Mr. Vincent Okoawo, yesterday, said Chief Anayo Arinse has no constitutional power to appoint or remove anyone as chairman in the party.

Okoawo said this in Benin while reacting to the claim by Arinse that he (Vincent ) is not the state chairman of the party.

Arinse, during his visit to Benin to conduct its factional governorship primary for the state chapter of the party led by Inegbedion Christopher, said he has never met with the said state chairman of the party, Mr. Vincent Okoawo.

“There is no faction in ADC. I am the national coordinator on electoral matters and Independent National Electoral Commission liaison for ADC and if there is a faction, I will know.

“Today’s primary was fixed by the NEC of ADC and there was no contention and we sent to INEC and INEC sent to Edo branch of INEC and it came to observe our conduct of the primary.

“So, there is no faction as far as I am concerned.

“There is actually a court case. A man who I actually I do not know is struggling to be the state chairman of the party and this same man has never seen me alive is claiming to be our state chairman.

“This is somebody who does not even know our national chairman, he does not know me. I am coordinating the entire state chapters and every electoral matters.

“I came to conduct a primary like this in 2016 and I have never met him. I do not know whether he is white or black. The only thing is that I was served a court process”, Arinse said.

But Okoawo, the factional chairman of the party, in his reaction, said he was duly elected to be the chairman of the party after the former chairman of the party resigned from the party to pitch tenth with the party of his choice.

“Well, as at today, this building, No 63, Forestry Road, Benin, is our secretariat and I have been hearing insinuation that one Arinse Anayo who was appointed as Electoral Coordinator has been comporting himself in an unruling manner with one Mr. Inegbedion Christopher, recruiting him as the caretaker committee chairman, which is very preposterous.

“This ADC went for congress in 2018 and officers of the party were elected, the names of those elected are with the INEC, DSS, Commissioner of Police office and even the national office. “It is of interest for you to know some time last year the state chairman of the party resigned and joined other party. “The state executives remained intact and nobody left with him. “After that period, the executives followed the constitution of the party and elected me to replace the chairman that has just left. So, I have been acting in that capacity until 2022 when there will be fresh congress to elect new members or to replace the chairman. “The person of Anayo has no power to cancel any congress or to appoint anybody. So that one he is saying, he is not even recognized and if I open my phone, you will see my conversation with the national chairman of the party, Owosu and call to the national secretary. Anayo does not have the capacity to annul anything or to appoint anybody.”, he explained.

“I am the national coordinator Electoral Matter for African Democratic Congress and chairman electoral committee, ADC, Edo State governorship election.