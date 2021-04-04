From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A mechanic village which targets to create no fewer than 1000 direct jobs is being built in Sabongida community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State by a group of western investors led by Mr. Christopher Ojo.

According to the initiators of the project, the mechanic village upon completion, would be a one – stop shop for all forms of vehicle spare parts and repairs.

Mr. Christopher Ojo while giving insight on the project, said it is expected to be completed in 2023 and would take pressure away from the local government councils, the highest employers of labour in the locality.

Besides, he said the project would stop unnecessary travels for vehicles spare parts and repairs.

Ojo appealed to the Edo Government to create the enabling environment for the success of the initiative, adding that ultimate beneficiaries of the project would not only be people from Owan axis, but Edo North and Edo Central, Kogi State and even the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The motivation is simply to make Owan an economic hub; Owan is sandwiched between Esan and Etsako, these communities have higher institutions of learning and other economic catalysts.

“Owan, despite its strategic location has always had the short end of the stick.

“Our partners are group of young western investors who are enthusiastic about boosting the economic activities of our homeland. The project is projected to create over 1000 direct jobs.

“The area we need government assistance is to create enabling environment and facilitate tax breaks”, he said.

Ojo further stated that the mechanic village being built on over 200 plots of land, would have 200 lock-up shops, Police post, clinic among other facilities when completed.