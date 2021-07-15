From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the major mobilisers for the party in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Matthew Emiohe, has announced his decision to quit the party and active politics.

Emiohe, a businessman and member of the recently dissolved Ambrose Alli University Governing Council,‎ was said to have played a significant role in the Victory of Governor Obaseki in his Ugbegun ward in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

‎It was learnt that his decision to quit active politics may not be unconnected with the way and manner the government dissolved the board of Ambrose Alli University.

Chief Emiohe told journalists in Benin that his decision to quit was purely personal and to also enable him to attend to his chain of businesses and family.

‘I cannot continue like this while my family and businesses need my attention. My brother, I have had enough of insults in politics, not at my age. Just imagine the way our board was dissolved with shame. My family and business need me. I wish the PDP and state the best”, Emiohe said, even as he ruled out returning to the APC.

‘APC or PDP, I am done with politics. I just want to concentrate on my businesses. Thank you.’

