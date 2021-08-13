From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Non Governmental Organization, Mathew Okpebholo Foundation, yesterday, donated an accident emergency medical ward building/equipment to the Central Hospital Uromi in Edo State‎.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, the founder of the foundation, Bishop Mathew Okpebholo, said ‎the

construction of the N100 million accident and emergency ward was to save lives.

“This project were are dedicating today was designed many years ago when my daughter who is a doctor in England came and visited the hospital.

“She entered the ward and discovered that a child died because the hospital did not have oxygen. And she cried to me telling me that daddy we must buy them oxygen so from 2010 we have been buying them oxygen till 2013 when God told me to build Accident and Emergency ward for my community.

“So this touched me and I decided to take it upon myself to build, equip the ward to aid emergency cases in the hospital.

“This project initially cost N50 million but was finally completed with the sum of N100millio”, he disclosed.

Okpebholo explained that the project was initially conceived in 2013, but delayed due to government bureaucracy, adding that the project was later approved by the present government in 2020.

“The foundation has fulfilled its part and we are donating this project to Edo State Government who will later inaugurate the project. What we are doing is to dedicate the project to God and the people of the community”, he said.

The General Overseer, Omega Ministry, Johnson Suleman, who performed the dedication ceremony, expressed delight over the donation and urged other well meaning Nigerians to support and help the less privileged in the society.

“There are some people who have so much but they don’t give, you are not really blessed until you are a blessing to others. We should learn that anything that God gives to us is not for us, but for everyone”, he advised.

Suleman noted that what Okpebholo had done over the years “is to give back to the society what God has given to him especially in the area of health. So I encourage everyone to invest in the right places which is touching lives”.

He commended the Foundation for touching lives of the people of Edo through his humanitarian gesture and urged other rich people in the society to emulate him.