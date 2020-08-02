Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has commended the people of Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state for hosting a grand reception for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to welcome him back home after his national assignment as National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Addressing the crowd of men, women and youths, at Fugar, headquarters of the local government area, Ize-Iyamu said their appreciation of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his good work he did while he served as National chairman and Edo state governor during which he built roads and bridges, schools and health centres across the entire state was a first and deserved commendation.

He promised that he and his running mate for the Edo governorship election coming up in September, Mallam Gani Audu were coming to government among other things, to continue the development strides of Oshiomhole, myriads of which now lie abandoned across the entire state by the current Obaseki/Shaibu regime.

The APC candidate who said he and his running mate have no plans to behave like Obaseki and Shaibu assured all Edo people that change is coming to the state with his SIMPLE Agenda, which explains his plan of action, when he gets elected as governor urging them to vote APC at the September Elections.

The reception at the Fugar Public field, had the Special Guest of Honour, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in attendance, in his traditional labour uniform, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Edo APC governorship candidate, his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, and two former Members, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Momoh and Rt. Hon Patrick Obahiagbon in attendance.

Others who in attendance among leaders who came in from Edo Central and Edo South and other Local Government Areas in Edo North, were members of the National Assembly, the APC State Secretary, Hon Lawrence Okah, and the State deputy chairman, Mr Jarrett Tenebe, as well as the former National President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Mr Peter Esele, Chief Richard Lamai, Hon Blessing Agbonmhere, and former chairmen of Etsako West, Hon Lucky James and Etsako East, Hon Stanley Okpo Odidi respectively.

