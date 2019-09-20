Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three years after, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, has, announced the arrest of one Michael Ayigie, the key suspect in the 2017 murder of three policemen and the abduction of Managing Director of Ogba Zoological Gardens, Andy Ehanire in Benin City.

He said the three kidnappers that abducted and killed one Adeleke Adebare had been arrested and gave their names as Hassan, Tambayo Adamu and Mukau Useni.

‎The commissioner also announced that operatives of the Edo State Police Command had uncovered a fake hospital on Obamwonyi street in Benin City and arrested its operator, one Oriakhi Okundayo, 53, for operating the illegal hospital and engaging in unwholesome medical practices, including abortions.

‎Mohammed disclosed this when he paraded 160 suspects arrested for offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and defilement.

He further announced the arrest of a 25-year old man, Ebuka Emeka, who abducted and defiled a young female at Upper Sokponba in Benin City.

“These are some of our achievements between August and September; Edo State Command has attained next- level proactive policing. We arrested some of them before they struck.

“Along our major highways, we have ensured they are safe”, the police boss said.