Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has explained that the recent visit by six governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to their Rivers State counterpart, Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was to commend him for his sustained projects delivery.

He said the governors urged him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.

In a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, on Friday night at the Government House Port Harcourt after a meeting, Tambuwal declared that PDP remains strongly united in friendship and brotherhood.

According to the governor: “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship. To encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.

“The 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here. The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.

“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and for giving the state a wonderful leader like him. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) is very strongly united,” he further explained.

The meeting had in attendance State Governors including Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara).