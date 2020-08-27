Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the September 19 governorship election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, announced yesterday that ‎the World Bank has approved the sum of $75 million (N40 billion) facility for the revamping of Education in the state with a caution that the Educational system under his watch will no longer produce Agbero’s, but raise children who will be exposed to learning and literacy, as well as vocational Education.

He disclosed this when he led members of his re-election Campaign team to visit the palace of Elawure of Usen in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

He assured that the money which was approved by World Bank board on Wednesday will be utilized in changing the face of Education in Edo and Nigeria for the next three years.

The Governor who commended members of his team for undertaking the fantastic work, stated that the intervention fund would help to expand existing Edo Best Educational scheme from the basic level to Secondary level and put State-owned tertiary Education system on the path of progress.

He said he is not afraid of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) whenever the need arises considering the gains that have been recorded so far.

“Education is very apt and we have started working to reposition and re-enact Education in Edo State particularly beginning with Basic Education.

“I am very glad to inform you that our efforts in revamping Education in Edo State and Nigeria have now been richly rewarded. Yesterday (Wednesday), the board of The World Bank approved the sum of $75 million facility for the revamping of Education in Edo State.

“What that means is that over the next three years, we will have about N40 billion to utilise in changing the face of Education in Edo and Nigeria. This is because of the fantastic work which members of our team has undertaken in the past few years to show the world of what we can do with our Educational system.

“It will interest you to know that these facility will help us at the Secondary schools level to do what we have started doing at Basic Education.

“So that by the time a child has gone through five years of learning, that child will be exposed not to learning and literacy, but, a vocation. This is the last time in our history that our Education system will produce Agbero’s”, he said.

He further declared his support for the Presidential probe panel on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also vowed to mobilise support of other Governors in the Niger Delta region to demand for the refund of the epic financial malfeasance in the Board and return of the abandoned NDDC projects back to the states.

“We are working with the Presidency to clean up NDDC so that all the projects which they claimed that they have undertaken in Edo State, we will ask them to handover all these projects to us and push that in order to stop the massive corruption the Commission is now witnessing which the State Governments in oil producing Areas are now complaining about that it doesn’t happen again.

“We are going to push NDDC very hard and ensure that they hand over the project to the NDDC States within the shortest possible time”, he said.

The PDP Candidate, promised to reconstruct the Elawure Grammar School and support local security in the area as well as bridge the infrastructural gap in the locality arising from decades of abandonment towards creating better life for rural dwellers.

Earlier in a remark, the Elawure of Usen, His Royal Highness, Oba Oluagbo II, endorsed the Governor for a second term in office, adding that the incumbent Governor has touched every segment of the economy.

The traditional ruler who pledged the donation of a vast farmland for palm fruits cultivation, drew the attention of the Government to the challenges that are confronting them.