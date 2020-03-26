Nigeria Table Tennis coach, Nosir Bello has said there are positives that can be taken from the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics initially slated for 2020, but moved by a year due to the Covid-19 scourge, citing the more time to prepare as a positive.

Bello, speaking in a chat with www.brila.net, said the postponement, though not what everyone wanted, could be an avenue to have more build up time and prepare athletes for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

“We have lot of countries and players that have already qualified for the Olympics; we will have more build up before the proper Tokyo Olympics 2021 now, with the postponement to make a lot of players get prepared, so that by the time we go for the Olympics, every body would have been okay.”