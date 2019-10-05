Ex international, Dosu Joseph has said the Super Eagles have an array of strikers they could count on despite losing Chelsea forward, Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has been named in the Three Lions of England squad that will face Czech and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifiers by team manager, Gareth Southgate.

The former England youth international has been in superb goal-scoring form for Chelsea in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and also netting a goal in the team’s 2-1 win against Lille in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.

However, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Soccernet.ng that strikers such as Victor Osimhen, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachi, and David Okereke are capable of making Nigeria proud anytime each of them is saddled with the responsibility of striking for the team.

“I see no reason why we should be dwelling on Tammy Abraham’s choice of playing for the Three Lions of England. Besides, it is a thing of the heart which country you want to represent, regardless of what people say,” Dosu said.

“Now that he has been called up by the England national team, I don’t think there is any need for us to start weeping over that. Yes, he’s a good striker based on his goal-scoring form with Chelsea this season. However, of what importance will it be if you beg a player to play for you and he turns his back on you.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think we have players such as Victor Osimhen, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachi and David Okereke to mention a few, who are scoring goals in Europe. Osimhen, most especially, must be commended for his goal-scoring exploits since moving to Lille in the French League.

“We need to encourage the strikers and not weigh them down with so much attention on Tammy Abraham.