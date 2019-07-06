Defender Leon Aderemi Balogun’s sin for gifting the first goal in the Super Eagles’ defeat to Madagascar has been forgiven.

Balogun had challenged coach Rohr for telling the press after the defeat that his error cost Nigeria the match.

It was a charged atmosphere at the team’s hotel on Wednesday, but for the timely intervention of captain Mikel Obi for nerves to caim down.

But Rohr told journalists, yesterday, that all sins have been forgiven as the team is once again united for the today’s battle against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“Madagascar match was special because we had already qualified and, maybe, it affected the players subconsciously. We have to forgive the players for the individual mistakes.”

Even if we told them to give their all, within them they might believe we had already qualified, why bother again?

“We have to forgive the players who made mistakes. Balogun made mistakes against Madagascar. Kenneth did the same in our friendly against Senegal. Everything is in the past. Now, a new tournament is beginning with the round of 16 matches. There is little room for mistakes now. We have to fight well to progress. We are all together. We score goals together and win together as well,” he said.