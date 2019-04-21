For the third successive game, Ibraheem Jabaar was named man-o-the-match in the group stage at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania, yesterday.

The Olisa Football Club Ijebu Ode forward was named the most outstanding player by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as the Nigeria cadet team and Uganda shared the spoils after playing a 1-1 draw at the Chamazi Stadium, Mbagala, yesterday afternoon.

Jabaar’s goal in the 74th minute ensured Nigeria’s qualification for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil and the semi finals of the U17 AFCON.

Despite being under pressure, the number 19 controlled a long ball from the back before firing past Uganda glovesman Jack Komakech.

Sidos FC midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo won the Man of the Match accolade in Nigeria’s opener against Tanzania and captain Samson Tijani was player of the match against Angola.

Five-time world champions Nigeria will face the second-placed team in Group B in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday, April 24, starting from 1400 hours.