Emma Njoku

Still basking in the euphoria of his celebrated career move to Serie A side, Napoli, Victor Osimhen has reflected on his early career experience at Wolfsburg, and blamed the German Bundesliga side for not being patient to see his qualities.

Osimhen left French Lique 1 side, Lille, for Napoli in the latter’s club record transfer worth €70million, with prospects of increasing the deal to €80million, thus, making him Nigeria’s all time most expensive player.

The 21-year-old striker posted a brilliant record of 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances for the French club before the coronavirus outbreak halted proceedings in France.

Reflecting on his early days in Europe, the Super Eagles’ forward regretted that he did not get the support he needed to excel at Wolfsburg, amid several challenges that he faced. “The weather, the language, the food [affected me]. It was my first time in Europe, I was just 18-years-old, and I didn’t have enough time to acclimatise. They didn’t believe in me very much,” he told Sport1.

Osmihen’s claim was corroborated by Wolfsburg’s chief, Jorg Schmadtke, who admitted that they were not patient with the youngster.

“The most important lesson is that you have to be patient with some transfers. You can’t say: We’ll sign you up, provide board and lodging, and then it’ll work.