Henry Nwosu has slammed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the Olympic Eagles failed to reach the semi-final of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Imama Amapakabo’s men were held to a draw by South Africa in their final Group B game at Al Salam Stadium on Friday.

Having lost their opening game in the competition to Ivory Coast and won against Zambia, the Nigerian team ended with four points to finish third in the group and, consequently, missed a chance to feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Since July, the NFF executives have been embodied in a corruption case, only this month were they cleared by the Federal High Court.

Nwosu noted that the corruption allegations which the NFF has been enmeshed in have adversely affected the nation’s football, culminating in serial poor outings of the various national teams at international competitions.

The home-based Super Eagles crashed out of the 2019 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), while the Super Falcons also missed out on a place in Tokyo.

“The team did not do well. They did not qualify for Olympics which was our expectation from them,” Nwosu told Goal.

“I believe the corruption case the federation has been battling with affected out teams because, if our house is in order, we will be able to make better planning and preparation.

“We need to re-plan and make the system better, so that it can work for the players, the coaches and Nigeria will be the better for it.

“We can’t blame the players, they did their best. It is the federation that needs to put their house in order.”