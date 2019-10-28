Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has raised the alarm over what it called frightening level of hate speeches in Bayelsa, weeks to the governorship election.

The Centre, which is implementing countering hate speech project with support from National Democratic Institute (NDI) stated that it had noticed a trend of “using inciting language in pictorial form that have been done particularly by members and supporters of the leading political parties in the gubernatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress (APC).”

The coordinator of CITAD, Hanza Ibrahim, in a press in Yenagoa warned influential voices in Bayelsa to exercise restraint before they plunge the state into crisis. Ibrahim said CITAD has monitored and tracked a total number of 420 hate speeches and online violence against women from different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, blogspots and websites of conventional and online newspaper.