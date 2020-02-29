Bolaji Okunola

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone may be postponed due to coronavirus disease which recently hit the country.

Nigeria, who is scheduled to host the Leone Stars in Asaba, Delta State, on March 27, confirmed her first case of the deadly disease on Thursday in Lagos.

The patient, an Italian citizen, arrived Nigeria from his hometown in Milan. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital [LUTH], which is part of the Laboratory Network at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Base on this, the much anticipated cracker between the Eagles and the Leone Stars may be included in sporting events to be postponed or cancelled over fears of the virus spread.

The virus, which has raised tension, started in Asian country, China, leaving the country’s men’s football team to play the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors in Thailand. The virus’ threat on football increased last weekend as Italian Serie A matches were postponed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said efforts were in progress to identify all the persons who had contacts with the patient.

Osagie, who disclosed this in a statement, noted the patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms and was being managed at the infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Nigeria became the third country in Africa to have a confirmed case of coronavirus after Egypt and Algeria, and the first in West Africa.

The World Health Organisation [WHO] had designated Nigeria high in risk assessment on coronavirus, primarily because of the frequent travels between China and Nigeria.