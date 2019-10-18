Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate , Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, commiserated with victims of the fire outbreak in Ochanja market and the state government.

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Peter Eze, Senator Kalu said he was deeply saddened by the destruction of lives, goods and property in the inferno.

“I share in the pain and anguish of all hardworking Nigerians who lost their loved ones, goods, wares and belongings in the unfortunate fire incident in Ochanja market. Such incidents are preventable but for the non- challant attitudes of some vehicle owners,” Kalu said.

Kalu pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the aid of those who suffered losses. He said there was the need for government to ameliorate their plight and pains and also urged appropriate authorities to rise up to their responsibilities to forestall future ocurrences.

He also prayed that God grant’s the departed souls of victims eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa, quoted him as saying that the images he saw of the fire incident were heartbreaking.

Okowa extended his sympathy to people who suffered varying degrees of losses in the unfortunate incident. He condemned the attitude of some residents who stoned fire fighters from Delta who came to rescue the situation thereby preventing them from carrying out lawful duties. The governor called for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt management of disaster in the country.

“As neighbours, Delta will stand with our brothers and sisters in Anambra at this difficult time as they recover from this terrible incident. The unfortunate incident of yesterday calls for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt disaster management.

“It is a clarion call on Fire Service officers to be more proactive to responding to emergencies such as this to enable them save more lives and properties. It is also imperative that our people need to be re-oriented on the need to stop attacking fire fighters on duty,” he said.

In his reaction, former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, described the incident as a sad loss, not only to the government and people of Anambra State, but to the South East and the nation as a whole.

He said: “I received the news of the fire disaster at Ochanja Market, Onitsha, with a deep of grief. This is a collective loss, not only to the affected traders, their families, the Government and good people of Anambra State, but also to the South East and the nation as a whole.

“My heart goes out to the victims; Anambra State Market Traders Association, ASMATA; Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe, Alfred Achebe; the Government and good people of Anambra State; Ndigbo and the nation. I sympathise in a very special way with those, who lost their loved ones or properties.

The lawmaker urged support and prayers for the casualties. He prayed God to grant peaceful repose to the souls of the deceased.

Founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (Dikeora Idemili), said the incident has become one too many in the city.

Dr. Okonkwo said he shared in the pain of traders, and others, who lost their shops, properties and means of livelihood in the fire.

He called on government to ensure effort was made to rehabilitate and resettle victims of the incidence.

He said efforts should also be made to cushion the pain of those who lost their businesses to the fire.

He called on the state government to find lasting solutions to such incidence in Onitsha noting that it was painful seeing hardworking traders suffer such unwarranted loses.