The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday, tasked corps members participating in the Edo State governorship election to display a high sense of neutrality in order to protect the integrity of the scheme and that of their parents who have laboured to send them to school.

He gave the charge while addressing the corps members ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ibrahim said the scheme has contributed to the electoral processes of the country and that the history of the nation cannot be completed without references to it.

“I am in Edo State for a specific reason, one, for the election and I believe that as your father, it is very appropriate to come and talk to you. I also want to use this opportunity to see the Oba of Benin, the security agencies in the state for your security and welfare.

“The Area Director, South-South has spoken to you comprehensively and as a father, mine is just an emphasis.

“NYSC has contributed to the electoral processes of this country. When the history of election is written in Nigeria, NYSC will also be mentioned because, the INEC chairman, in every forum tells Nigerians that without corps members, they can’t organise such an exercise because corps members are knowledgeable, they are patriotic. So I want to advise, as corps members, you are on national assignment, you are serving your country, remember our motto? So, as corps members participating in this election, you are supposed to be apolitical.”