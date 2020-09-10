The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 17,000 ad hoc staff made up of federal civil servants and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members will be used for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, who made the disclosure at a day seminar, organised for journalists in Akure, said the commission would ensure proper conduct of the election.

Okoye said the commission will follow guidelines of the Electoral Acts and the provisions of the 1999 Constitution in organising the election.

He assured that the election will be devoid of manipulation and said the commission has made arrangements to ensure the election is free, fair and credible.

Explaining why the commission did not postpone the governorship poll despite the ravaging COVID-19, Okoye said the constitution did not allow INEC to postpone the election.

“The election is that of governorship and it is a very crucial one because it will hold in one state. INEC cannot postpone the election because the constitution states the tenure of the governor and he cannot stay beyond the tenure stipulated by law.

“The tenure of a governor cannot be extended. The governor of Ondo State must leave office on February 25, 2021, being the last day of his four years tenure. Therefore, election must be held in accordance with the provisions of the law.