The agent to Villarreal Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze says reports that the 22-year old has been told he can leave the club this summer is not true, owngoalnigeria reports.

Reports in Spanish and French media have it that Villarreal are keen on letting go of the winger, a decision which has alerted Ligue 1 side Marseille who are shopping for a left footed winger.

Graham Heydorn, who manages the affair of the player, has however rubbished the report terming it as fake news from journalists who want to sell papers and also get clicks online.

“Fake news, people trying to sell papers and get clicks online,” he reacted when a link to the story where Chukwueze was declared surplus to requirements was sent to him by owngoalnigeria.com.

Graham however refused to comment on if Chukwueze who has two years left on his deal will be signing a new deal at the club anytime soon. “Can’t comment on that right now,” he said.

