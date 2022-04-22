Ex-International, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has cried out over what he allegedly called persecution by Imo Sports Commissioner, Dan Ogu.

Ekwueme, who was Heartland’s Sporting Director said his office at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri has been locked up following a directive by the Sports Commissioner.

He stressed that this is happening even as Heartland are yet to settle him the N21m debt he is being owed for kits he supplied the club.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“As we speak, Heartland is still owing me over N21m and the sports commissioner has ordered my office at the Dan Anyiam Stadium to be locked. My valuables at the office are rotting away and this is nothing but wickedness. I don’t know if I did anything wrong by serving my state and helping out Heartland when the club was in bad shape without kits,” Ekwueme said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .