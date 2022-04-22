Ex-International, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has cried out over what he allegedly called persecution by Imo Sports Commissioner, Dan Ogu.
Ekwueme, who was Heartland’s Sporting Director said his office at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri has been locked up following a directive by the Sports Commissioner.
He stressed that this is happening even as Heartland are yet to settle him the N21m debt he is being owed for kits he supplied the club.
“As we speak, Heartland is still owing me over N21m and the sports commissioner has ordered my office at the Dan Anyiam Stadium to be locked. My valuables at the office are rotting away and this is nothing but wickedness. I don’t know if I did anything wrong by serving my state and helping out Heartland when the club was in bad shape without kits,” Ekwueme said.
The ex-international who is now managing Apex Krane, a Delta based NNL side urged Gov Hope Uzodimma to intervene even as he added that he has for the love of Heartland deliberately not taken his case to the relevant national and international soccer governing bodies.
“I would ordinarily have taken my case to the relevant football authorities but I don’t want to compound the present challenges facing Heartland as a team because it is a team that is part and parcel of me. My only worry is that the com- missioner and the club’s GM Promise Nwachukwu don’t have the capacity to solve Heartland’s problems.”
