NILAYO Sports Management Limited has announced Ijebu International Half Marathon, a Half Marathon holding in Ijebu Ode.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Bukola Olopade, said “we are very excited about organising another international road race in Ogun State. The Ijebu International Half Marathon is a 21-kilometre race, the route will start from the newly constructed Epe-Ijebu road and will end at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium.

Ijebu Heritage Club motivated the Ijebu International Half Marathon. The club is an outstanding community of Ijebu Ode sons and daughters who thought it wise to have an international marathon in Ijebu land.”

Ogun State Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Dr Oluwadare Kehinde reiterated the commitment of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to increasing the capacity of Ogun state youths.

He said: “When the idea of the Ijebu International Half Marathon 2021 was first introduced, everybody attested to the time-liness and necessity of the event at a time like this. This is because the government of His Excellency, Prince Dr. Dapo Abio- dun (MFR) is favourably disposed to ideas aimed at increasing the capacity of Ogun State youths.

It should be recalled that year 2020, with its attendant twists and turns, placed an unfavourable restriction on sports and sporting developments worldwide. It can be said that not much was re- corded in areas of sports throughout last year. This interregnum placed most athletes and sports lovers on physical and psychology fatigue.

The Ijebu International Half Marathon 2021 has, therefore, created an enabling environment to put on our sporting shoes and invigorate our muscles. In this connection, the 2021 edition is not a game to miss for all discerning athletes and sports lovers.”