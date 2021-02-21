From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, Eze Bernard Enweremmadu at his Ahiaba Okpuala palace in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

Speaking at the palace, Abia chapter President of Ohaneze, Okey Paul Nwankwo described the late traditional ruler as a hero and pillar of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who was among the people that formed the organization in 1976 .

Nwankwo said the plans of the new leadership of Ohaneze was to pay the late monarch courtesy visit when they were elected, but regretted they now came to pay a condolence visit to the family.

He promised that Ohanaeze will be fully represented during the burial ceremonies, adding that the late monarch deserve befitting burial.

The second son of the family, Prince Mar Enweremadu who represented his elder brother, Christopher Enweremadu, thanked Ohaneze for making out time to visit the royal family at this period of their grief.

He said they were not surprised at the visit as his late father was a founding father of the group, adding that they were also expecting the world leadership of Ohanaeze.

He said his father lived a fulfilled life, having made money, married many wives and had many children all within the 44 years he reigned as a traditional ruler.