An Enugu-based outfit, the 042 Football Association, made of up players that played football in Enugu State, is set to bring about change in the state.

According to the President of the association, Chidi Ikemefuna, who spoke with Saturday SunSports, the body is determined to change the face of football in the state, while not forgetting the contributions of former players who passed through Rangers and Nitel Vasco Dagama, among others.

Among the key aims of the association are to ensure the welfare of its members and organise football tournaments to help groom the youths and give them opportunities to develop their skills. “I happened to be at Enugu last year January 2019, during a novelty match between ex-Rangers players versus ex-football players in South Africa, in which I played alongside the guys from South Africa. After the match, I was motivated and I thought it wise to bring together all the ex-football players who live/lived in Enugu and felt it will be great fun linking us back together after so many years apart.

“The association will be inaugurated by December next year.