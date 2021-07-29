Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an investigation into the alleged indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), against the commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known in Abuja, also confirmed the receipt of the said allegations by the FBI, by the police force headquarters. Mba assured reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to conduct a through investigation so as not to jeopardize its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

The police spokesman in a statement issued Thursday night in Abuja reads; “Sequel to the receipt of allegation and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly”.

