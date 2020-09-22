Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The construction of the 5,000 capacity Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) mini stadium, awarded to ARON Nigeria Ltd, worth $1,189,470 million has commenced in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu flagged off the commencement of the construction, along side the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Mr. Amaju Pinnik, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, Chairman of Chairmen of the Nigerian Football and Zonal Coordinator, North-West, and Secretary General of NFF, Dr Muhammad Sanusi.

Speaking at the ground breaking, Governor Bagudu commended FIFA and NFF for considering Kebbi state for such project which are instruments to development youths for development and progress in the state.