From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the suspension of the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, from the exercise of the powers and functions of his office.

The PSC also called on the IGP to furnish the commission with an update of the investigation panel set up to probe the former IRT boss.

PEC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said: “The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, from the exercise of the powers and functions of his office.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31, 2021, and would remain pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States .

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision, which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138, to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon. Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, who is currently on leave.”

The IGP further noted that Kyari’s suspension would create an enabling environment for the NPF special investigation panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against Kyari without interference.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US government, as contained in relevant documents that have been accessed by the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the force leadership on the matter,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the force to the rule of law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.

