Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), an Islamic Development Bank supported project, is set to improve the economies of about about 1, 260, 000 small scale farmers in rural communities in the state.

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced this in a message to a meeting between officials of Africa Consulting and Trading (ACT) mission and public sector stakeholders of the project in Kano.

He said that at the moment, agriculture contributes more than 70 percent of its Gross State Product in the state, while about 50 percent of its populace is directly or indirectly engaged in some form of agricultural activity.

Emphasizing the significance of the project, in which $95 million will be invested within the next five years, the he added that,“This project is a baby of this administration because of the resources involved and expected number of beneficiaries. I will personally keep myself close to it”.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor, he noted that the take off of the project was primarily delayed because of a certain issue that is yet to be sorted out between the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Islamic Development Bank, explaining that the grey area has been resolved and the first tranche of the project funds would be made available soon.

Dr. Ganduje announced that his administration had initiated some projects at Dansoshiya forest, through its RUGA Committee, to augment the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project’s planned intervention, aimed at transforming the forest to a modern grazing reserve.

Earlier, the team lead, Africa Consulting and Trading (ACT) mission, Mr. Joseph Lopez, stated that they were mandated by the Islamic Development Bank and its partners, to conduct needs assessment of the KSADP beneficiaries, with a view to providing technical assistance.

He said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of the state government towards the smooth take – off of the project and commended the project executing agency, KNARDA and the Project Management Unit for their determination and team work.

State Project Coordinator, Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad explained that the project would among several things engage in the development of grazing reserves, stock routes demarcation, crop productivity, livestock enhancement, provision of rural infrastructure and promotion of small rural enterprises as well as capacity building for farmers.