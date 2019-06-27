Lukman Olabiyi

A suit filed by MTN Nigeria Communication Ltd, against the Attorney-General of the Federation before the Federal High Court in Lagos over N242 billion and $1.3 billion import duties and withholding tax assessments will now be heard on October 29.

The suit which was slated for hearing yesterday before Justice Chukwukekwu Aneke, could not go on due to absence of a witness for the AGF.

MTN dragged the respondent before the court on September 10, 2018, challenging mainly, the legality of the AGF’s assessment of its import duties, withholding and value-added taxes in the sums of N242 billion and $1.3 billion.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), announced appearance for the plaintiff, while T.A Mokolu appeared for the AGF.

Mokolu then informed the court that their witness had challenges being in court, adding that the lead counsel, Tijani Gazali, was also held up in Abuja.

On that premise, the counsel urged the court to grant an adjournment in their favour.

In response, Mr Olanipekun, said he was not opposed to the request for an adjournment and would not also ask for cost, but noted that such adjournment was a drawback to the suit.

After listening to respective counsel, Justice Aneke adjourned the case to October 29 and 31 for trial.