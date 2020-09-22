The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 1.4 million registered voters would participate in the October 31 bye-elections for the Lagos East Senatorial District.

INEC spokesman, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, said 280,363 registered voters from Kosofe State Constituency II would participate in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s bye-elections, holding the same day.

However, he said not all registered voters were in possession of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the elections.

He said registered voters in the Lagos East Senatorial District spread across the five local government namely Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu and Epe.

He said the registered voters for the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election were spread across the six registration areas (wards) located in Ketu-Alapere, Ikosi/Ketu, Isheri/Olowo-Ora, Agboyi I, Agboyi II and Odo-Ogun/Ajegunle.

The two bye-elections became necessary following the demise of the former occupants.

Candidates from 12 political parties would be contesting in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial bye-elections while eight candidates from various political parties will also contest the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly bye-elections.