By Gabriel Dike

No fewer than 1.5 million candidates have registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) forms.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this while monitoring the UTME/DE registration exercise in Kano.

Sales of UTME/DE, according to the board, would close on March 26.

In a related development, JAMB registrar has suspended two major financial institutions engaged in the vending of its e-pins.

Oloyede, who visited AUA Technologies Ltd. CBT Centre, Kano; Emirate College of Health Sciences and Technology & Entrepreneurship CBT Centre, Kabuga Satellite Town, Kano, and the JAMB PTC, zonal office, however, noted the low turnout of candidates in the various centres and enjoined prospective candidates to come out and register, saying the board would not extend the registration exercise.

The registrar, who had witnessed the low turnout of candidates at some of the centres visited, decried the situation whereby candidates who refused to come out to register in the meantime, would turn around to swamp the registration centres at the close of registration to demand extension of the exercise.

He had noted that there were only one or two candidates waiting to be registered at the centres, which are equipped with over 20 registration points and capacity to register more than 300 each day.

While addressing newsmen later at the zonal office in Kano, Oloyede said it was practically impossible for the board to contemplate extending the registration period due to the intense negotiations involved in arriving at the current arrangements.