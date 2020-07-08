Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday, revealed that about 1,549,463 million candidates would write the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled for the first week of August.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Head of WAEC office in Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said the examination would hold between August 3 and September 5 in Nigeria and three other countries.

“There is a novel development in this arrangement in the sense that the examination would be held from Monday through Saturday in order to be able to achieve the five-week span,” he said.

The examination was earlier scheduled to hold between the April 6 and June 5, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said candidates without face masks would not be allowed into examination halls.

Areghan said candidates would write 76 subjects consisting 200 papers even as he assured that the results would be released within the stipulated period to enable them use it for admission into tertiary institutions.

‘’In deference to the Federal Government, the five-week arrangement was arrived at in order to make room for the other examining bodies to equally conduct their examinations in good time.?