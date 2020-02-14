Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) General Manager, Funmi Abokede, yesterday disclosed that about 1.6 million indigents have benefitted from infrastructural intervention projects in 419 vulnerable communities in the state.

The infrastructures, including road, electricity, health, education, water, environmental, sanitation, and social supports, were provided by CSDP.

Abokede disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, while presenting the score card of achievements by the agency at the end of a two-day media workshop, with the theme: “Empowerment of Poor Communities through Community and Social Development Project.”

She said thousands of lives had been transformed through the life-changing programmes of the agency.

CSDP boss said the agency, which started operations in 2009, always used community-driven development approach to execute its intervention programmes.

“The success of CSDP is in four divisions, including economic development leading to increase in employment, infrastructure development like water, electricity and others, human development as in education, health, social development and environmental sustainability.

“CSDP interventions in some communities include construction and equipping of braille press centre which is the first of its kind in South West; construction and equipping of skill acquisition centres, Olorunda Local Government Construction of mini-bridge and reinforced retaining wall, Mowo Oba, Isokan Local Government,” she said.