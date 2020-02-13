Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

About 1,266,000 indigents have benefitted from infrastructural intervention projects in 419 vulnerable communities in Osun State, according to the Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

The infrastructure projects including road, electricity, health, education, water, environmental, sanitation, and social supports were undertaken under the auspices of the CSDP.

CSDP General Manager Mrs Funmi Abokede disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, while presenting the scorecard of achievements by the agency at the end of a two-day media workshop.

Speaking on the theme ‘Empowerment of Poor Communities through Community and Social Development Project’, Abokede mentioned that thousands of lives have been transformed as a result of the life-changing programmes of the agency.

She said that the agency, which started operations in 2009, uses a community-driven development model to execute its intervention programmes.

“The success of CSDP is in four divisions. They are economic development leading to an increase in employment, infrastructural development like water, electricity and others, human development as in education, health, social development and environmental sustainability,” Abokede said.

She added that the “CSDP interventions in some communities include construction and equipping of braille press centre which is the first of its kind in South-West, Nigeria; construction and equipping of skill acquisition centres, Olorunda Local Government Construction of mini-bridge and reinforced retaining wall, Mowo Oba, Isokan Local Government.

“Others are redistribution of electricity and stringing of cables in Eyigun, Atakumosa East LG; drilling and reticulation of motorized borehole in Apaso community, Ede, Ede North, building of student library in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government, facilitation of transformers in Okinni, Egbedore Local Government and so many others,” she added.