Records at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indicate that no fewer than 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Sept. 19, Edo governorship poll while 483,796 eligible voters will not participate.
An INEC document titled “Delimitation of Edo State”, shows that the ineligible voters in Edo is on account of failure to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The consolidated figure of registered voters in the state as at August 2018 stands at 2,210,534 registered voters, while only 1,726,738 collected their PVCs, the document indicates.
The document shows that Edo has 18 Local Government Areas, with 192 Wards and 2,627 polling units. A further breakdown of the registered voters figure in the document shows that the male accounts for 1,159,325 (representing 52 per cent), while 1,051,209 are female (or 48 percent).
Similarly, from the total registered voters, the youth (18 – 35 years) account for 50 per cent (1,105,338); Middle Aged (36 – 50 years) account for 29.1 per cent (643,551); and Elderly (51 – 70 years) has 15.99 per cent (353,508).
Eligible voters classified as the Old (70 years and above) account for 4.89 per cent (108,137).
Further distribution of registered voters in the three senatorial districts of the state shows that Edo South has the highest figure of 1,281,414: the North with 564,122: and Central senatorial district has 364,998.
Edo South has seven council areas; the North has six while Central has five Local Government Areas. According to the number of collected PVCs, Oredo zone has 240,197; Ikpoba-Okha is 214,882; Egor has 158,817; Etsako West has 128,188 and Akoko Edo with 115,343.
Below is a breakdown of registered voters by LGs, with Edo South as the dominant district in terms of registered voters and PVCs collection.
Edo South has 1,281,414 registered voters, according to YIAGA, quoting INEC figures.
In the zone, 78.1 per cent of the PVCs have been collected, while Edo North has 564,122 registered voters; with 84 per cent of the PVCs collected.
In Edo Central, the total registered voters are 364,998; out of which 74.4 per cent have collected their PVCs.
Edo South
Oredo LG:
Registered voters: 313,553
PVCs collected: 240,197
Ikpoba/Okha LG:
Registered voters: 315,410
PVCs collected: 214,822
Egor LG:
Registered voters: 219,832
PVCs collected: 158,817
Ovia Northeast LG:
Registered voters: 143,009
PVCs collected: 113,167
Ovia Southwest LG:
Registered voters: 96,409
PVCs collected: 77,468
Orhiomwon LG:
Registered voters: 118,672
PVCs collected: 102,739
Uhunmwode LG:
Registered voters: 74,529
PVCs collected: 57,290
Edo North
Etsako West LG:
Registered voters: 160,137
PVCs collected: 128,188
Etsako East LG:
Registered voters: 81,639
PVCs collected: 67,715
Etsako Central LG:
Registered voters: 84,245
PVCs collected: 42,042
Akoko Edo LG:
Registered voters: 119,254
PVCs collected: 115,343
Owan West LG:
Registered voters: 61,193
PVCs collected: 46,245
Owan East LG:
Registered voters: 91,841
PVCs collected: 77,827
Edo Central
Esan West LG:
Registered voters: 99,983
PVCs collected: 83,467
Esan Central LG:
Registered voters: 50,058
PVCs collected: 42,042
Esan Northeast LG:
Registered voters: 84,245
PVCs collected: 66,790
Esan Southeast LG:
Registered voters: 76,842
PVCs collected: 58,802
Igueben LG:
Registered voters: 46,828
PVCs collected: 34,988
