Records at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indicate that no fewer than 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Sept. 19, Edo governorship poll while 483,796 eligible voters will not participate.

An INEC document titled “Delimitation of Edo State”, shows that the ineligible voters in Edo is on account of failure to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The consolidated figure of registered voters in the state as at August 2018 stands at 2,210,534 registered voters, while only 1,726,738 collected their PVCs, the document indicates.

The document shows that Edo has 18 Local Government Areas, with 192 Wards and 2,627 polling units. A further breakdown of the registered voters figure in the document shows that the male accounts for 1,159,325 (representing 52 per cent), while 1,051,209 are female (or 48 percent).

Similarly, from the total registered voters, the youth (18 – 35 years) account for 50 per cent (1,105,338); Middle Aged (36 – 50 years) account for 29.1 per cent (643,551); and Elderly (51 – 70 years) has 15.99 per cent (353,508).

Eligible voters classified as the Old (70 years and above) account for 4.89 per cent (108,137).

Further distribution of registered voters in the three senatorial districts of the state shows that Edo South has the highest figure of 1,281,414: the North with 564,122: and Central senatorial district has 364,998.

Edo South has seven council areas; the North has six while Central has five Local Government Areas. According to the number of collected PVCs, Oredo zone has 240,197; Ikpoba-Okha is 214,882; Egor has 158,817; Etsako West has 128,188 and Akoko Edo with 115,343.

Below is a breakdown of registered voters by LGs, with Edo South as the dominant district in terms of registered voters and PVCs collection.

Edo South has 1,281,414 registered voters, according to YIAGA, quoting INEC figures.

In the zone, 78.1 per cent of the PVCs have been collected, while Edo North has 564,122 registered voters; with 84 per cent of the PVCs collected.

In Edo Central, the total registered voters are 364,998; out of which 74.4 per cent have collected their PVCs.

Edo South

Oredo LG:

Registered voters: 313,553

PVCs collected: 240,197

Ikpoba/Okha LG:

Registered voters: 315,410

PVCs collected: 214,822

Egor LG:

Registered voters: 219,832

PVCs collected: 158,817

Ovia Northeast LG:

Registered voters: 143,009

PVCs collected: 113,167

Ovia Southwest LG:

Registered voters: 96,409

PVCs collected: 77,468

Orhiomwon LG:

Registered voters: 118,672

PVCs collected: 102,739

Uhunmwode LG:

Registered voters: 74,529

PVCs collected: 57,290

Edo North

Etsako West LG:

Registered voters: 160,137

PVCs collected: 128,188

Etsako East LG:

Registered voters: 81,639

PVCs collected: 67,715

Etsako Central LG:

Registered voters: 84,245

PVCs collected: 42,042

Akoko Edo LG:

Registered voters: 119,254

PVCs collected: 115,343

Owan West LG:

Registered voters: 61,193

PVCs collected: 46,245

Owan East LG:

Registered voters: 91,841

PVCs collected: 77,827

Edo Central

Esan West LG:

Registered voters: 99,983

PVCs collected: 83,467

Esan Central LG:

Registered voters: 50,058

PVCs collected: 42,042

Esan Northeast LG:

Registered voters: 84,245

PVCs collected: 66,790

Esan Southeast LG:

Registered voters: 76,842

PVCs collected: 58,802

Igueben LG:

Registered voters: 46,828

PVCs collected: 34,988