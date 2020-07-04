Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,618, senior police officers to their next ranks. PSC head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said one Assistant Inspector General (AIG), was promoted Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), four Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspector General (AIG), and three Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted Commissioners of Police. Ani gave the names of the newly promoted DIG, AIGs to include Olushola Oyebade; Aisha L. Abubakar; Asuquo A. A. Amba; Nekereuwem A. Akpan and Olafihan Adeniran Adeeoye.

The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, and ended on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. It was presided by the Commission’s Chairman, Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith (Ret’d). One Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Jos, Plateau State was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent the South West Geopolitical Zone.

Four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. They are: CP. Aisha L. Abubakar, CP. Veterinary Department; CP. Asuquo A. A. Amba, former CP, Bayelsa State Command; Counter Terrorism and currently CP. Ekiti State Command; CP. Nekereuwem A. Akpan, former CP. Cross Rivers State Command and Olafihan Adeniran Adeoye, currently CP. Anti Terrorism. The Commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of substantive Commissioners of Police. They are DCP Jonathan Towuru, Deputy Force Secretary; DCP Abiodun Alabi, National Defence College and DCP. Akande Kayode of the State House (Presidential Villa). Three Assistant Commissioners of Police; ACP. Adenola J. Oluwole, ACP. Valentine Olumese and ACP. Isa Jibril Grema were promoted to the next of Deputy Commissioners of Police.