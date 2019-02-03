NAN

One person died while two others were injured when thugs attacked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Sagbama area of Bayelsa.

A resident in Sagbama Local Government Area who witnessed the incident said about 15 thugs used dangerous weapons to disperse people at the event.

The intervention of the police prevented the situation from degenerating further, witnesses said.

“The governor of Bayelsa who is leader of rival PDP hails from Sagbama and the place is considered a base of PDP and it is the rivalry that played out and went sour,” one witness said.

DSP Asinim Butswat, Spokesman of Bayelsa Police Command, said one of the suspected thugs was arrested, according to a statement.

”On Saturday evening, thugs disrupted APC campaign rally at Tungbabiri, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa.

“The thugs numbering about 15 disrupted and attacked APC party faithful at a Political rally at Tungbabiri.

“ In the ensuing melee, one Braye Embikorobiri of Tungbabiri Community sustained critical injuries and later died.

“Two other victims, names yet unknown were critically injured and are responding to treatment in the hospital.

“One suspect,Mr Isaac Abrowei, 42, from Bolou-Orua, but resident at Tungbabiri has been arrested.

“The thugs who masterminded the act and their alleged sponsor have been identified and the Police have launched a manhunt to arrest them,” Butswat said

The Spokesman assured that the Bayelsa Police command has mobilized officers to restore normalcy in the community and efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Jonathan Amos and Doifie Buokoribo, State Chairman and spokesman of the APC were unreachable on their mobile phones.