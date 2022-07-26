The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Sector Command. says one person died in an accident that occurred on Minna-Suleja road opposite Trade Fair Complex in Chanchaga Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that two other persons sustained different degrees of injuries.

Tsukwam said that the accident occurred on July 26 at about 8:25a.m., explaining that the accident involved an articulated vehicle trailer marked KUJ 37 XT and a tricycle marked MAK 123 MX.

Tsukwam also said a motorcycle marked BDA 882 UX ran into the articulated vehicle from behind.

“Six people were involved in the mishap; one died and two sustained injuries. They were taken to General Hospital Minna, for treatment.

“The body was deposited at the hospital mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander who blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control, said that the articulated vehicle crushed the tricycle, while the motorcycle ran into the articulated vehicle from behind.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The road safety boss said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.(NAN)