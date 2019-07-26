Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

One person was reported to have died yesterday in Ikere Ekiti as supporters of two rival kings in the town, Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu and Olukere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, engaged in a bloody clash.

Two other persons were said to have suffered injuries from gunshots during the violent clash.

The two kings have been embroiled in crisis of supremacy battle, following the demotion of Olukere, thereby denying him recognition as an Oba.

Eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the incident happened around the popular roundabout close to Olukere’s palace at about 6pm.

The clash was also said to have caused panic in the town as people had to scamper for safety as a result of the severity and sporadic gunshots.

It was gathered that those travelling to Akure from Ado Ekiti and vice versa had to make a detour and returned to their bases to prevent being caught in the violence.

“Oba Adu was preparing for the annual Odun Oba and part of the rituals was for his people to dance around town, yesterday to perform some rituals.

“As they were doing this, the traditional hunters were shooting sporadically and the bullet hit an Okada man and two others who belonged to Olukere’s camp and that was the beginning of the crisis,” an eye witness said.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, said one Okada man died as a result of gunshot during the traditional dancing process while one person was wounded.

“We learnt one of the supporters of the two camps was performing traditional dance in the town and the hunters were firing shots with their Dane guns when one Okada man was hit by bullets and died.

“One other man was also wounded and now receiving treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Ikechukwu said the crisis had been quelled and that the police are already on ground to prevent further escalation of the bedlam.