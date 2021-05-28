From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A multiple accident involving trailer trucks and other passenger vehicles in Aba, yesterday morning, claimed one life, with three others seriously injured.

Many vehicles involved in the collision, including fully-loaded heavy duty trucks, got destroyed in the process, with both arms of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway within Uratta junction in Aba blocked for several hours.

Eyewitnesses said a truck loaded with bags of wheat flour travelling to Port Harcourt had hit a vehicle in front, while trying to manoeuvre a ditch, and collided with the one coming behind, causing commotion with others in tow.

The multiple collision led to the death of a passenger in one of the affected vehicles whose corpse was said to have been removed to a morgue, while the injured were taken in for treatment.

Military and police officers at the scene, at the time of the accident, refused to speak to Daily Sun, but referred him to higher authorities in the State command.