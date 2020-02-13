Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A multiple auto crash yesterday claimed one life while three others were injured at Obosi flyover, along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State.

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident, said that three vehicles and six people were involved in the crash.

Kumapayi said that the vehicles involved include DAF truck with Registration number NNE733XA, an IVECO truck with Registration number RRN733XA and a truck, without registration number.

According to a witness, the crash was as a result of loss of control.

“The injured victims were rushed to the hospital and the body deposited at the mortuary by a Good Samaritan while obstruction was cleared for ease flow of traffic along the expressway.

“Three vehicles and six male adults where involved in the crash, which claimed the life of one person and three others sustaining different degrees of injury. We console with the family of the dead and wish the injured victims speedy recovery, “Kumapayi said.

He, however, called on all road users to always call the FRSC emergency toll free number -122- in the event of any emergency for prompt response to victims of road traffic crashes.