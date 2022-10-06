The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, said one person died while six others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash which occurred near the Nigerian Army Barracks in Akure.

The State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Akure, said the accident, which occurred about 4:10am, involved a Toyota Sienna Bus marked RBC 412 CU and a commercial Truck marked MUS 932 XX. The sector commander explained that the accident was caused by speeding while he confirmed that the dead man was a male.

“The victims were taken to the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, by men of the Nigerian Army before our arrival, while the dead body was taken to UNIMED by FRSC men.

“Meanwhile, officers of the Fanibi Police Station have towed the vehicles to their office and the obstruction was cleared by FRSC men,” he said.

SonAllah appealed to drivers and the public to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey; and to, also, obey traffic rules and regulations.