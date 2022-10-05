The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command says one person has died and six others sustained various degree of injuries in a road crash near the Nigerian Army Barracks in Akure.

Ezekiel SonAllah, the State Sector Commander made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

SonAllah said the accident, which occurred about 4:10 a.m., involved a Toyota Sienna Bus marked RBC 412 CU and a commercial Truck marked MUS 932 XX.

The sector commander explained that the accident was caused by speeding, and the dead was a male.

“The victims were taken to the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo by men of the Nigerian Army before our arrival while the corpse was taken to UNIMED by FRSC men.

“Meanwhile, officers of the Fanibi Police Station have tolled the vehicles to their office and the obstruction was cleared by FRSC men,” he said.

SonAllah appealed to drivers and the public to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey and to also obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)