Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One person has lost his life, while seven others were severely injured in a fatal motor accident in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident which involved a Toyota picnic car with registration number REL 815 XA and a trailer with registration number XA 705 DKU caused pandemonium in the town as some residents attempted to attack the driver of the trailer but it was gathered that he eventually escaped.

The state commandant of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olugbenga Adeleye, who confirmed the incident, said the injured victims were rushed to the state specialist hospital for medical treatment.

He identified over speeding and lack of respect for traffic rules as the major causes of the accident.

An eyewitness informed that the accident which happened at 3.30 pm occurred when the Toyota car overtook a bus and collided with the trailer coming from the opposite direction.

It was however not certain where the two vehicles were going to, but those who witnessed the accident said the vehicles were loaded with passengers and goods.

Also, it was not clear whether or not the driver of the trailer was arrested by the police as attempts were made to arrest him.