The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that one person died and another rescued with injury from a fallen tanker at Otto Wharf Bus Stop, Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

The Director of the service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said that the incident happened at about 4:02 a.m. on Sunday involving a 45,000 litres tanker loaded with diesel, heading towards Oshodi from Apapa area.

She said that the tanker on motion reportedly fell on a stationed towing van, while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by unidentified tolls collectors on Apapa road.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu fire crew of the service. However, two male adults were involved.

“One was rescued alive with varying degrees of injury to the nearest hospital and the other recovered dead,” she said.

The Director said the tanker and towing van have been evacuated from the road.