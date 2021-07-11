From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least one person has been feared dead and another injured after an alleged cult celebration turned bloody at Ugbokpo community in Apa Local Government area of Benue State.

Sunday Sun gathered that a shootout by two rival cult groups on the celebration of “7/7 Confraternity Day” usually marked on 7th July, every year in Nigeria resulted in the mayhem.

The cult clash which happened last Wednesday was also said to have consumed the family house of the late district head of Ugbokpo and clan Head of Adija, Chief Joseph Adama.

A source from the area who pleaded anonymity said an angry mob who fingered one of the traditional ruler’s sons in the killing during the clash burnt down the monarch’s home.

Sources also revealed that the wife of a late monarch identified as Ene Adama escaped death by the whiskers when the attackers invaded the house and almost set her ablaze.

